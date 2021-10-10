Diane Louise Rick
MASON CITY-Diane Louise Rick, 58, of Mason City, died Friday, October 8, 2021, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 15, 2021, at St. James Lutheran Church, 1148 4th St. SE, Mason City. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
