 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Diane Louise Rick

  • 0

Diane Louise Rick

MASON CITY-Diane Louise Rick, 58, of Mason City, died Friday, October 8, 2021, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 15, 2021, at St. James Lutheran Church, 1148 4th St. SE, Mason City. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Archeologists unearth ancient 2,700-year-old luxury toilet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News