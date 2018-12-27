Try 1 month for 99¢
Diana "Di" S. Movick

GARNER – Diana “Di” S. Movick, 55, of Garner passed away Tuesday, December 25, 2018 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, December 29th at the United Methodist Church in Garner with Rev. Paul Evans officiating. Burial will be at Buffalo Township Cemetery south of Titonka.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 P.M., Friday at the United Methodist Church in Garner and will resume one hour prior to services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Hospice of North Iowa or the Garner United Methodist Church. Arrangements are with Cataldo Funeral Home in Garner. 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com

