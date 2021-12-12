Derek Cink
BRITT-Derek Cink, 48, of Britt passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Derek Cink will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 335 First Avenue South East in Britt with Father Andrew Marr officiating.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday, December 17, 2021, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Britt, with a Rosary and Scriptural Wake Service beginning at 7:00 PM.
Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa, 50423, 641-843-3839
