Denny K Edwards
HAMPTON-Denny K Edwards, 74, of Hampton, Iowa passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton from complications of early onset of Alzheimer's. A funeral service will be 1 p.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hampton. Visitation will be an hour before the service. Following the service, you are invited to join the family at the Hampton Country Club for a light lunch and continue to celebrate Denny with a glass of wine and a cigar! Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sietsema-Atkinson Funeral Home in Hampton. For full obituary, please visit www.SietsemaAtkinson.com
