 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dennis Vega
0 comments

Dennis Vega

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dennis Vega

Dennis Vega 59, of Mason City passed away October 8, 2020. Son of Mony & Liz Vega. He was a graduate of Newman High School & worked at Kraft Foods for many years.

An open memorial has been established in Dennis' name, anyone wishing to contribute may mail their contribution to Memorial Park Cemetery, Crematory and Funeral Home, 11495 265th. St., Mason City, IW 50401.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News