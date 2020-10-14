Dennis Vega 59, of Mason City passed away October 8, 2020. Son of Mony & Liz Vega. He was a graduate of Newman High School & worked at Kraft Foods for many years.

An open memorial has been established in Dennis' name, anyone wishing to contribute may mail their contribution to Memorial Park Cemetery, Crematory and Funeral Home, 11495 265th. St., Mason City, IW 50401.