 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dennis Richard Peterson

  • 0
Dennis Richard Peterson

Dennis Richard Peterson

MASON CITY-Dennis Richard Peterson, 81, of Mason City, IA died on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City. Per his wishes, a private family graveside service will be held at Elmwood-St Joseph Cemetery at a later date.

Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Archeologists unearth ancient 2,700-year-old luxury toilet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News