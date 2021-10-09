Dennis Richard Peterson
MASON CITY-Dennis Richard Peterson, 81, of Mason City, IA died on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City. Per his wishes, a private family graveside service will be held at Elmwood-St Joseph Cemetery at a later date.
Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes
