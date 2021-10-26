Dennis Ray Stull, Sr.
Dennis Ray Stull, Sr., 62 passed away Friday, October 22, 2021 at MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa, surrounded by family after a brief illness.
A celebration of his life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City with Rev. Dan Carlson officiating.
Viewing and visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Should friends desire, memorials may be directed in care of his family.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
