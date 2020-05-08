Dennis L. Lewerke
Dennis L. Lewerke

Dennis L. Lewerke

MASON CITY - Dennis L. Lewerke, 73, of Mason City, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at MercyOnce North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete with Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

