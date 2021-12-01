BELMOND-Dennis L. Dippel, 62, of Belmond, IA, died unexpectedly of injuries suffered in an accident in his home in Belmond. Public funeral service will be Saturday, December 4, 2021, 10:30 AM, at the Belmond United Methodist Church. The Rev. Leila Blackburn will be officiating. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery. Public visitation will be on Friday at the Belmond Fire Department from 5-8 PM and will continue at church on Saturday from 930-1030 AM. Those wishing to express their sympathies through a memorial in Dennis's name may wish to consider the Belmond Fire Department, BKBK Booster Klub, Iowa Bicycle Coalition--specified to be used toward the Raccoon River Trail Development, or to the donor's choice. Andrews Funeral Home-Belmond is handling funeral arrangements. Funeral service will be live-streamed for those who may not be able to attend in person on the Andrews Funeral Home Facebook page, just LIKE the page to view service.