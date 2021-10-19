MASON CITY-Dennis K. McMillan, 72, of Mason City, passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Good Shepherd Health Center. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 10:30 a.m., at First Covenant Church, 411 South Ohio. Services will be livestreamed on First Covenant's Youtube Page. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 from 5-7 p.m., at Major Erickson Funeral Home 111 North Pennsylvania. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com