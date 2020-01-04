Dennis J. Hepperly
Mason City - Dennis J. Hepperly, 41, of Mason City, broke free from the limitations of this life and ran into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa – Hospice in Mason City.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. Committal services will follow in Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City. Friends are encouraged to wear casual attire or their favorite Vikings apparel in Dennis' honor.
Visitation with public viewing will be held Monday evening, January 6, 2020, at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel from 5pm until 7pm and will resume one hour prior to the funeral service on Tuesday.
Should friends desire, memorials may be given in Dennis' honor to One Vision.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
