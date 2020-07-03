Dennis G. Scott
Dennis G. Scott

Dennis G. Scott

MASON CITY - Dennis G. Scott, 83, of Mason City, died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. A public visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Monday, July 6, 2020, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. A private family funeral service will be held. Interment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family of Dennis Scott. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

