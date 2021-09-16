 Skip to main content
MASON CITY-Dennis Dodd, 81, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City, IA.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:30pm on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Grace Evangelical Free Church, 440 N Illinois Ave, Mason City, IA.

Visitation will be from 1:00pm to 3:00pm prior to the Celebration at the Grace Evangelical Free Church, 440 N Illinois Ave, Mason City, IA.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St., NE, Mason City, 641-423-2372, ColonialChapels.com.

