Dennis Dodd

MASON CITY-Dennis Dodd, 81, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City, IA.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:30pm on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Grace Evangelical Free Church, 440 N Illinois Ave, Mason City, IA.

Visitation will be from 1:00pm to 3:00pm prior to the Celebration at the Grace Evangelical Free Church, 440 N Illinois Ave, Mason City, IA.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St., NE, Mason City, 641-423-2372, ColonialChapels.com.