 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dennis D. Strommen
0 comments

Dennis D. Strommen

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dennis D. Strommen

Dennis D. Strommen

Forest City, Iowa - Dennis "Denny" Dean Strommen, 75 of Forest City, died peacefully Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Westview Care Center in Britt, Iowa.

Upon his wishes he was cremated, Private Family Memorial Services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Denny Strommen memorial fund in care of the family.

Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685

Online condolences for the family may be left at www.schottfuneralhomes.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News