Dennis D. Strommen
Forest City, Iowa - Dennis "Denny" Dean Strommen, 75 of Forest City, died peacefully Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Westview Care Center in Britt, Iowa.
Upon his wishes he was cremated, Private Family Memorial Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Denny Strommen memorial fund in care of the family.
Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.schottfuneralhomes.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.