 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dennis D. Ginther
0 comments

Dennis D. Ginther

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dennis D. Ginther

Dennis D. Ginther

ROCKFORD—Dennis D. Ginther, 78 long time Rockford resident at 101 West Main, Ave, Rockford, died Wednesday night at Mercy One North Iowa in Mason City.

Arrangements are incomplete at Fullerton Schumburg Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 302 West Main, Rockford, Iowa 50468 641-756-3311, www.Fullertonfh.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon appears to have votes to block union effort

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News