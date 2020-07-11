× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Denise F. Kalkwarf

BELMOND, IOWA - Denise F. (Ainslie) Kalkwarf, 88, of Payson, Arizona and formerly of Belmond, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa, Arizona.

Funeral services for Denise Kalkwarf will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond, with Pastor Leila Blackburn officiating. Burial will be at the Belmond Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Tuesday. Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and encouraged to wear a face covering.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248

