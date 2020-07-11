Denise F. Kalkwarf
BELMOND, IOWA - Denise F. (Ainslie) Kalkwarf, 88, of Payson, Arizona and formerly of Belmond, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa, Arizona.
Funeral services for Denise Kalkwarf will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond, with Pastor Leila Blackburn officiating. Burial will be at the Belmond Cemetery.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Tuesday. Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and encouraged to wear a face covering.
