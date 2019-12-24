Denise B. Despenas
0 comments

Denise B. Despenas

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Denise B. Despenas

KENSETT - Denise B. Despenas, 68, of Kensett, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Monday, December 30, 2019 at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City. Burial will be at Elmwood - St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 P.M., Sunday, December 29th at Major Erickson Funeral Home and will continue one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Monday. MAJOR ERICKSON FUNERAL HOME, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Denise Despenas, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 30
Service
Monday, December 30, 2019
10:30AM
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N Pennsylvania Ave
Mason City, IA 50401
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Denise's Service begins.
Dec 29
Visitation
Sunday, December 29, 2019
3:00PM-5:00PM
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N Pennsylvania Ave
Mason City, IA 50401
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Denise's Visitation begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News