KENSETT - Denise B. Despenas, 68, of Kensett, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Monday, December 30, 2019 at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City. Burial will be at Elmwood - St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 P.M., Sunday, December 29th at Major Erickson Funeral Home and will continue one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Monday. MAJOR ERICKSON FUNERAL HOME, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

