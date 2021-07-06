BUFFALO CENTER-A funeral service for Deloris Kettwick, 89, of Buffalo Center will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the First Reformed Church in Buffalo Center. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 6:30 PM on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at the First Reformed Church. Interment will be in Graceland Cemetery. Oakcrest Funeral Services, Winter Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com