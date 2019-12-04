Deloris C. (Noble) Riherd
Kanawha, Iowa - Deloris C. (Noble) Riherd, 86, of Kanawha passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.
Graveside services for Deloris Riherd will be held at a later date at Crystal Township Cemetery.
