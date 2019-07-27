Delores Mae Moorehead
MASON CITY - Delores Mae Moorehead, 88, of Mason City, died on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Heritage Care and Rehabilitation Center in Mason City. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania with Pastor Karen Young officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time Monday. Memorials may be directed to the family of Delores Moorehead. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924
