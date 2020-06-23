Delores Jean Niess
Delores Jean Niess

Delores Jean Niess

Delores Jean Niess of Osage, IA passed away on June 19 ,2020 at the Faith Lutheran Nursing Home where she has resided since 2012. A private funeral service will be held on June 23, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church. Burial will take place at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Champion Funeral Home, 641-732-3706.

To plant a tree in memory of Delores Niess as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

