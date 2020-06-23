Delores Jean Niess
Delores Jean Niess of Osage, IA passed away on June 19 ,2020 at the Faith Lutheran Nursing Home where she has resided since 2012. A private funeral service will be held on June 23, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church. Burial will take place at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
