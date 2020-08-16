Delores J. Richter

Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Deloris Jean Richter, 86, died on Sunday, August 9, 2020, surrounded by loved ones in Crystal Lake, IA.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 am on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at the Kluver Community Center, 120 5th St E, Crystal Lake, IA. Burial will take place at a later date.