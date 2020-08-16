You have permission to edit this article.
Delores J. Richter
Delores J. Richter

Deloris J Richter

Deloris Jean Richter, 86, died on Sunday, August 9, 2020, surrounded by loved ones in Crystal Lake, IA.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 am on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at the Kluver Community Center, 120 5th St E, Crystal Lake, IA. Burial will take place at a later date.

Memorial Park Cemetery 11495 265th St, Mason City 641-424-2151 ColonailChapels.com

