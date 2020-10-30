 Skip to main content
Delores E. Miles
Clear Lake - Delores "Dee" Estella Miles (Falada), 91 of Clear Lake, died on Monday, October 12, 2020, at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1001 9th Ave. S., Clear Lake, with Rev. John Gossman officiating. Inurnment will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will now be held at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, where a Scriptural Wake Service will begin at 5:45 p.m.

Family suggests memorial contributions to the St. Patrick's Catholic Church Building Fund.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

