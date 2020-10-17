Delores "Dee" Estella Miles
CLEAR LAKE-Delores "Dee" Estella Miles (Falada), 91 of Clear Lake, died on Monday, October 12, 2020, at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1001 9th Ave. S., Clear Lake, with Rev. John Gossman officiating. Inurnment will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake, where a Scriptural Wake Service will begin at 5:45 p.m.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.