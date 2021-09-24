Delbert R. “Del” Borchardt
Delbert R. “Del” Borchardt, age 82, of Riceville, IA, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage, IA, following a long illness.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Riceville, Iowa with Rev. Matthias Wollberg officiating. Burial will be in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery Riceville, Iowa; where Military Honors will be rendered by Riceville American Legion Post 244. Public visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 24, at the Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home, and one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
