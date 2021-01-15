Delbert Gene Smit

Sheffield – Delbert Gene Smit, 78, of Sheffield, died Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at his home surrounded by family.

A private funeral service will be held Monday, January 18, 2021, at First Grace Baptist Church, 404 E. Gilman St., Sheffield, with Pastor Matt Reeves officiating. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery in Sheffield.

Visitation for family will be held one hour prior to the service at the church in Sheffield.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.