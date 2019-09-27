{{featured_button_text}}

Debra Marie Watters

SWALEDALE: Debra Marie Watters, 61, of Swaledale, died on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at her home. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 305 Elm Street E in Rockwell. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, September 30, 2019, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Parish Center in Rockwell with a Scriptural wake service beginning at 6:30 p.m. followed by a time of sharing. Interment will be held in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Rockwell. Memorials may be directed to the family of Debra Watters. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

