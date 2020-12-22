Debra and Bruce Kamp
Britt, Iowa – Debra Sue Kamp, 56 and Bruce Allen Kamp, 52 both of Britt, Iowa died in a motor vehicle accident, Thursday, December 17, 2020 in rural Hancock County, Iowa.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 110 340th St., Titonka, Iowa with Rev. Kim Peterson officiating. Visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to services at the church. Masks are mandated and social distancing will be observed. Funeral Services can be viewed on the funeral home website following services.
Burial will be held in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Bruce and Deb Kamp memorial fund in care of the family.
Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.schottfuneralhomes.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.