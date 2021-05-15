Deborah Lee Brown
MASON CITY-Deborah Lee Brown, 73, of Mason City, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021 at the MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit. A gathering of family and friends will be held Tuesday, May 18, 2021 from 4 until 6 PM at the Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, IA. Inurnment will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity in honor of Deborah. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
