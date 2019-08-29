{{featured_button_text}}

Dean M. Molinsky

CLEAR LAKE - Dean M. Molinsky, 83, of Clear Lake, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Arrangements are pending at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

