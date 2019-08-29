{{featured_button_text}}

Dean Faust

BELMOND, IOWA - Dean Faust, 90, of Belmond, formerly of Britt, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Funeral services for Dean Faust will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the United Methodist Church, 707 4th Street South West in Britt with Pastor Robert Dodge officiating.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 5:00 -7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, in Belmond and will continue one hour prior to services at the church in Britt on Wednesday.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa 50423, 641-843-3839

