{{featured_button_text}}

Deacon Elayne J. Werges

OSAGE - Deacon Elayne Joyce Werges, age 60, of Meroa, passed away Tuesday September 17, 2019, at her home.

Cremation has taken place.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Rock Creek Lutheran Church, 3269 Foothill Avenue, Osage, with Rev. Mark A. Anderson, Assistant to the Bishop, officiating. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage. Following services on Wednesday, there will be a “Potluck” luncheon and a time to greet the family at the church.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to be distributed to charities close to Elayne's heart.

www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com

Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home 641-732-3706

To plant a tree in memory of Elayne Werges as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Tags

Load comments