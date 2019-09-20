Deacon Elayne J. Werges
OSAGE - Deacon Elayne Joyce Werges, age 60, of Meroa, passed away Tuesday September 17, 2019, at her home.
Cremation has taken place.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Rock Creek Lutheran Church, 3269 Foothill Avenue, Osage, with Rev. Mark A. Anderson, Assistant to the Bishop, officiating. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage. Following services on Wednesday, there will be a “Potluck” luncheon and a time to greet the family at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to be distributed to charities close to Elayne's heart.
