MASON CITY-Dawn Merrick, 62, of Mason City passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021 from injuries sustained in a tragic accident. She was surrounded by her loving family in her time of need.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday June 22, 2021 at Epiphany Parish – Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N. Adams, Mason City, IA with Rev. Josh Link, celebrant. Inurnment will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, IA.
Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA. A Vigil Service will begin at 6:30 p.m..
