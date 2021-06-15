 Skip to main content
Dawn Merrick
MASON CITY-Dawn Merrick, 62, of Mason City passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021 from injuries sustained in a tragic accident. She was surrounded by her loving family in her time of need.

Care of the family has been entrusted to Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel; arrangements are pending at this time.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

