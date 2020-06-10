David Zacharias
STACYVILLE - David Salvester Zacharias, age 72, of Stacyville, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at Mitchell County Regional Health Center.

Private family Memorial Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at Prairie Lakes Church in Osage with Pastor Andy Schumacher officiating. Inurnment will be at Maynes Grove Cemetery rural Hampton, Iowa. There will be gathering of family and friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the Champion Funeral Home in Osage.

www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com, Champion Funeral Home, Osage (641) 732-3706.

