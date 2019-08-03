{{featured_button_text}}

David V. Hegtvedt

David V. Hegtvedt of Cedar Park, Texas passed away July 27, 2019. Service will be held on August 10, 2019 at 12:30 at the Lakehills Free Will Baptist Church in Cedar Park, Texas.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: David V. Hegtvedt
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments