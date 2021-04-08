 Skip to main content
David Thomas Whipple
HAMPTON-David Thomas Whipple, 65, of Hampton, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021, at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton.

Memorials and cards of condolences may be sent to 300 2nd Ave NE, Hampton, Iowa 50441.

Per Dave's wishes, no services will be held.

The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton is assisting Dave's family.

641-456-3232. www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com

