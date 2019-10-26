David T. Baker Sr.
MASON CITY - David Baker Sr, 62, of Mason City, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice after a long battle with cancer.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to James or David Baker Jr.
