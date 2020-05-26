MARBLE ROCK -- David Schlader, 85, of Marble Rock, died Friday, May 22, at Valley View Care Center in Greene. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Mary's Catholic Church at Roseville with inurnment taking place at St. Mary's Cemetery. Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 S. Main St., Charles City, is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences at www.hauserfh.com.
