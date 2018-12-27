Try 1 month for 99¢

David Rodemaker

Clear Lake – David Rodemaker, 67, of Mason City, died Tuesday, December 25, 2018, at Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa in Mason City.

Arrangements are pending at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

Celebrate
the life of: David Rodemaker
