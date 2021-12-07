David M. Smith

CLEAR LAKE-David M. Smith, 69, of Clear Lake passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City with his family at his side.

A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, Dec 10, 2021 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel with Chaplain Mark Doebel officiating. He will be laid to rest beside his late wife, Pam, in Clear Lake Cemetery.

The family will greet friends a half an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Avenue North, Clear Lake, IA 50428. (641) 357-2193. ColonialChapels.com