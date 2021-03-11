MASON CITY-David Lee Nielson, 59, of Mason City, IA passed away Friday, February 26, 2021 at his residence.

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 3 until 5 pm Sunday, March 14, 2021 at the Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave, Mason City. Online condolences may be left for David's family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.