David Lee Nielson
David Lee Nielson

David Lee Nielson

MASON CITY-David Lee Nielson, 59, of Mason City, IA passed away Friday, February 26, 2021 at his residence.

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 3 until 5 pm Sunday, March 14, 2021 at the Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave, Mason City. Online condolences may be left for David's family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

