David L. Cobb Sr.
David L. Cobb Sr. passed away Monday, December 21, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, IA.

A private family celebration of his life will be held at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

