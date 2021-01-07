 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
David L. Bernhard
0 comments

David L. Bernhard

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
David L. Bernhard

David L. Bernhard

BRITT – David L. Bernhard, 91, of Britt passed away Monday, January 4, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A private family funeral mass will be held 1:00 P.M., Friday, January 8, 2021 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Britt with Rev. Fr. Joseph Sevcik officiating. Burial will follow at St. Benedict Cemetery with military rites by the Britt Veterans Ceremonial Unit. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 12:50 P.M.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Cataldo Funeral Home in Britt is in charge of arrangements. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-843-3811 www.cataldofuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News