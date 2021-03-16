 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
David James Bowers
0 comments

David James Bowers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

David James Bowers

CLEAR LAKE–David James Bowers, 79, of Clear Lake, died Saturday, March 13, 2021, at his home.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Clear Lake Church of Christ, 2010 14th Ave N., Clear Lake, with Pastor Dan Miller and Dennis Ganz officiating. Burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the funeral home in Clear Lake.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N. Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Chemicals found in Arizona drinking water

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News