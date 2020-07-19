David J. Nixt
GREENE - Funeral Services for David Joseph Nixt, 82, of Greene will be 10:30, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Greene with Father Ralph Davis officiating. Burial will be at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. Greene, Iowa 50636. 641-823-4457 www.retzfh.com
