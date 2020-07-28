David J. Courtney
David J. Courtney, 73, of Forest City died Sunday, May 10, 2020 at his residence in Forest City while under Hospice Care.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at Shooterz Restaurant in Forest City from 5:00 – 8:00 P.M. Friday, July 31, 2020. The family requests Green Bay Packer attire if possible.
Graveside Committal Services will be held at 12:30 P.M., Saturday August 1, 2020 at Bluffton, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice of North Iowa, 232 2nd St. SE, Mason City, Iowa 50401.
