David Gaarder

ST. ANSGAR --David Allen Gaarder, 71, of St. Ansgar, died unexpectedly Sunday, Feb. 9, t Mitchell County Regional Health Center, Osage. Family services will be held at a later date with inurnment in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Mona. Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage, (641) 732-3706.

