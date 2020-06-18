David Eric Movick
David Eric Movick

David Eric Movick

David Eric Movick, formerly of Mason City, 60, passed away Wednesday morning, June 17th, 2020 in Pineville, MO.

David was cremated and memorial services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are with Ozark Mortuary in Anderson, MO.

