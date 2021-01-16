David E. Scholl

Rockwell - David E. Scholl, 84 of Rockwell, died Thursday, January 14, 2021 at his home in Rockwell.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 am Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 305 Elm St. E., Rockwell. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation with public viewing will be held Monday afternoon, January 18, from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm the Sacred Heart Parish Center in Rockwell.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com